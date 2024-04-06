Glam scores over performance for Anupama Parameswaran

It looks like Anupama Parameswaran has scored big by doing a glam-centric role in ‘Tillu Square’ to give her career a new fillip in Tollywood. “Her ultra glam role is fetching her offers and she has to retain this glam image to do well,” says a producer who adds, ‘Anupama proved her acting skills in films like ‘Sathamanam Bhavati,’ ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ and “Karthikeya 2’ but she wasn’t flooded with offers then,” he adds.

He claims that Anupama's fascination for performance-oriented roles restricted her growth in Tollywood. "With Telugu movies being star-driven, actresses have to turn glam props to get more offers otherwise they would be sidelined,” he points out.

Realising this, Anupama went in for a makeover and indulged in lip locks and stuff to reinvent her image and turned into a glam diva. “Apart from remuneration, she will get offers with big stars and her stocks are bound to soar, if she does few more bold roles and push her career upwards,” he adds.

He also cites the success of actresses like Samantha, Kajal, Tamaannah, and Shruti Haasan, who joined the big league in Tollywood by playing glam divas onscreen. “An actress should be a good mix of glam and performance and shouldn’t give up the oomph factor,’ he concludes.