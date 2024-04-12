Geetanjali Mallivachindi opens to lukewarm collections?

Despite huge promotions, the much-hyped horror comedy ‘Geetanjali Mallivachindi’ has reportedly registered pitiable openings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. “It was able to draw miniscule collections of just Rs 50 lakhs on day one and it was low brow response for the sequel in recent times,” says a distributor, who adds that many shows are being cancelled in varied theatres. “Even the shows are being canceled in some theaters due to poor turnout in Telugu states and it has to pick up,” he adds.

He claims that even the second day (Friday) doesn’t boast of advance bookings due to mixed response from the audience.”With horror elements going for a toss, few punchlines engaging viewers in the sequel, hence the poor openings,” he points out. No doubt, ‘Geetanjali’ was a big hit a decade ago but they couldn’t recreate the magic with the same actress Anjali and team. “It doesn’t offer anything new and just rehashes the earlier stuff but fails to enthuse fans,” he adds.

Actress Anjali who was hoping to make a comeback of sorts with this spooky thriller, has to wait for some more time to revive her winning streak.