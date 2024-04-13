Geetanjali Malli Vachindi fails to touch Rs 1 cr?

If leading distributors are to be believed, the much-awaited horror flick ‘Geetanjali Malli Vachindi’ fails to draw decent openings and finds it difficult to even touch Rs 1 crore in two days. “It just managed to collect Rs 70 to 80 lakhs in two days and industry bigwigs are a bit shocked,” says a distributor, who adds, “Geetanjali was a sensational hit in 2014 and its sequel also triggered expectations. But depleting footfalls at theaters has come as a big surprise,” he adds.

Despite famed Kona Venkat is adept in dishing out horror comedies but this time he seems to have missed the plot. “His shifting the story to Ooty and the haunted house didn’t impress the viewers, although the comedy rack between Sunil and Satya evoked a few laughs," he points out. Actress Anjali puts in her ghost act but it fails to scare the viewers.

With true blue horror flicks like ‘Masooda’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ and ‘Virupaksha’ set cash registers ringing, while mixing comedy with horror has no takers in Telugu states, he concludes.