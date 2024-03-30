Director Parasuram dishes out clean entertainers?

Popular Telugu director Parasuram is returning with ‘Family Star’ starring Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur and again harping on family relationships of protagonists. “Family dramas have always been his forte," says a producer and adds, “From his hit film ‘Solo’ to his latest hit ‘Geetha Govindam,” he has weaved strong family bonding into his stories to deliver wholesome entertainers,” he adds.

He claims that Parasuram avoids sleaze and double entendres and makes his films as family-centric ones. “He has not been influenced by sleazy stuff and onscreen kisses being dished out by his colleagues in Tollywood. He believes in clean entertainers which can be comfortably watched by every member of a family without any embarrassment,” he adds.

No doubt, his last release ‘Geetha Govindam’ was the biggest hit of his career as it crossed over Rs 40 crore collections and set a benchmark for family dramas in Telugu. “He is again dealing with human relationships and their sensitive emotions in ‘Family Star’. He is expecting to prove a point that family dramas work wonders if handled well. If he succeeds, he could inspire a few to trek his path and make Telugu films a family viewing experience,” he concludes.