Game On taught me patience, says producer Ravi Kasturi





Q: What inspired you to produce 'Game On,' and what sets it apart from other films in the genre?





I've been interested in films since my college days, and the idea to make a film with Geetanand as the hero and myself as the producer was always there. This psychological thriller combines real-time gaming with commercial elements, encompassing action, emotion, and family drama. The film explores the challenges faced by a person striving to live his life.





Q: How has the journey been during the production of 'Game On,' and what challenges did you encounter balancing business in Australia with movie endeavors?





As a producer, I've learned patience through this journey. Balancing business in Australia with movie endeavors has its challenges, and I've learned about the different categories in the industry. Our faith lies in the content, and this movie experience will undoubtedly guide me for future productions.

Q: Can you highlight the contributions of the cast and crew, such as the background score, songs, and other elements that make 'Game On' stand out?





The background score by music director Abhishek and the fantastic songs by Nawab Gangs are strong assets for the film. After watching the first copy, I was jumping in joy, and I believe the audience will share that thrill." He praised the performances of the cast, including Geetanand, and acknowledged the contributions of the director, Dayanandh, and the entire crew.





Q: What are your future plans in the film industry, and can you give us a glimpse of the upcoming projects you have in mind?





I've already heard two promising stories, and we plan to announce them after the release of this film." Expressing confidence in the content, he indicated that the experience gained from 'Game On' will guide future productions.