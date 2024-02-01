Game On will immerse audience in a novel gaming universe: Geetanand

Game On, set to hit theaters on February 2, is a production by Ravi Kasturi, featuring an ensemble cast including Geetanand, Neha Solanki, Aditya Menon, Madhubala, Vasanthi, Kiriti, and Shubhalekha Sudhakar. Abhishek AR is the music composer, while the Story-Screenplay-Dialogues- Direction credits go to Dayanandh.

The film, backed by Ravi Kasturi under Kasturi Creations and Golden Wing Productions, has secured streaming rights at an impressive price on a leading platform. Scheduled for a global release on February 2, Game On has already generated buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, all well-received.

Geetanand, the lead actor, expressed his excitement during a media interaction, shedding light on the uniqueness of the storyline. "We aimed for something different, not the usual fare. Witnessing the transformation of the hero from a loser to a winner is intriguing. The tasks undertaken promise to captivate the audience. Being the younger brother of the director, Dayanandh, we share a seamless collaboration. Having worked on numerous short films together, our synergy was invaluable in crafting this movie. The real-time psychological narrative immerses the audience in the gaming world, complemented by innovative action sequences."

Geetanand further praised the on-screen chemistry with Neha Solanki, emphasizing her pivotal role. Esteemed actors such as Madhubala, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, and Aditya Menon elevate their performances to new heights. Madhubala takes on an unprecedented character with a surprising backstory, while Aditya Menon portrays a morally ambiguous role. Shubhalekha Sudhakar plays an inspirational grandfather.

Highlighting the movie's technical prowess, Geetanand lauded the background score, mixed at AR Rahman's studio in Chennai. He assured that the film's sound power would immerse the audience in the theater experience. Geetanand also credited the fresh visuals to collaborative decision-making with the producer, Ravi Kasturi, who is also a close friend. The actor expressed satisfaction with the rich songs and his hands-on involvement in overseeing various aspects of the film.

The film's premieres in the past three days garnered an enthusiastic response across all age groups. Geetanand shared positive feedback from People Media Factory's Vivek and revealed a tempting offer for digital rights even before the theatrical release. Despite the excitement, Geetanand hinted at potential sequel plans, contingent upon the audience's reception to Game On. He teased the existence of three new stories in the pipeline, awaiting an official announcement soon.