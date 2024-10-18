Truth About Ram Charan's Game Changer OTT Deal

After much anticipation for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer, the fans of the actor are now celebrating as the release date has been announced. This film, which is the most awaited, is all set to hit the screens for Sankranti. There has been no particular date given yet but there has been some good news in respect of its OTT rights.





Reports have emerged that the OTT rights for Game Changer were sold for quite a large amount. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights for the Southern language versions for a record price crores in India’s Telugu film market. While the price seems to be lower when compared to the current market of Ram Charan, it has to be remembered, that the deal was signed 3 years ago back when RRR didn't even release.





There are rumors as well that the Hindi OTT rights on the game changer could be purchased by Zee5 but there are no official confirmations made at this time. The fans are now also looking forward to the release of the film in theatres and online.