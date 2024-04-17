Game Changer changes hands, back to Dil Raju?

With Mumbai-based Zee Studios reportedly backing out of ‘Game Changer’, ace producer Dil Raju has taken it back and he is doing business for various sectors. Earlier, Zee had bought worldwide rights of ‘Game Changer’ for Rs 350 crores but with the budget escalating to over Rs 400 crore, the corporate giant stepped out. “They didn’t want to pay more for this project since it has been in the making for two years, so they opted out,” says a source from Mumbai.

The much-awaited film starring reigning star Ram Charan and being helmed by sensational director Shankar has been reportedly for a fancy price for Hindi dubbing rights. ‘Anil Thadani will be releasing the Hindi version across India and hoping to mint money riding on the craze of reigning star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. A good chunk of work is still to be wrapped up. Hence, the new budget estimates would touch Rs 400 crore and discussions are underway between producers and distributors to hike theatrical and digital rights,” he adds.

Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju who has carved a niche with super hit movies like ‘F2’, “Maharshi’, and ‘Fidaa’ also tasted success with his Tamil debut film ‘Varisu”. “Already, Ram Charan and Shankar joining hands has triggered a lot of interest among mega fans along with Telugu and Tamil audiences. Eventually turning into one of the much-awaited movies from Tollywood, albeit production delay has irked mega fans a bit,” he concludes.