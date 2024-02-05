Game Changer budget escalates, set to touch Rs 400 cr

Shooting getting delayed for various reasons and also a few reshoots have reportedly escalated the estimated budgets of the much-hyped Telugu film ‘Game Changer’. The much-awaited film starring reigning star Ram Charan and being helmed by sensational director Shankar has been reportedly bought for Rs 350 crore by reputed Zee Studios to release the film worldwide. “But now, those budgets are being reworked since the film will take more some time to touch the finishing line and a good chunk of work still to be wrapped up. Hence, the new budget estimates would touch Rs 400 crore and discussions are underway between producers and corporate houses to hike the monetary aspect,” he adds.Undoubtedly, it will be a record price for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film designed as a pan-India movie. “Undeniably, it is a new high in the happening careers of Ram Charan and Shankar,” he points out. He further adds, “Telugu films with heady combinations are attracting corporate houses in a big way since Telugu films like ‘RRR’ have rocked the box office worldwide. Above all, Ram Charan has gained international popularity and his film has triggered a lot of hype.”Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju has carved a niche with super hit movies like ‘F2’, “Maharshi’, and ‘Fidaa’. Later, he turned a new leaf in his career by making a Rs 200 crore film ‘Varisu’ with Tamil star Vijay and tasted success. Moving to the next level, he brought in reputed Tamil director Shankar into Telugu for ‘Game Changer’. “Already, Ram Charan and Shankar joining hands has triggered a lot of interest among mega fans along with Telugu and Tamil audiences. Eventually turning into one of the much-awaited movies from Tollywood, albeit production delay has irked mega fans a bit,” he concludes.