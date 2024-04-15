Diwali 2024: Game Changer, Kanguva, Singham and more films releasing during the festival





Every year during the festival season of Diwali, quite a lot of big budget films try to lock the releases on the big day. The same way this year also films of a list actors from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil are making their way to the screens on Diwali. Not one or two, but this time, five big films are going to be released. They are Game Changer, Kanguva, Vettaiyan, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.



Ram Charan and Shankar's game changer is currently under shoot and is going to be wrapped up soon. Though the official date has not been declared yet, Ram Charan recently gave a hint about the timeline of the release. While this seems to be the only Telugu release that is coming on the Diwali, the Tamil film industry has two big releases which are yet to officially announce their date for Diwali. But as per the inside news, Suriya's Kanguva and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan are also planning to target the screens this Diwali.



And from Bollywood, the much awaited Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are said to be releasing. While the makers of Singham targeted the Independence Day release, the arrival of Allu Arjun 's Pushpa has forced them to move their release date to Diwali.



Excitement for the festival has already begun with the much awaited releases of the year.



