Naga Sadhus a unique cult, says Abhishek Nama

Producer-turned-director Abhishek Nama unveiled glimpse of his upcoming film 'Nagabhandam' yesterday and says, "Probably for the first time on big screen, we are exploring revered Naga Sadhus and will showcase their mystical powers and unflinched devotion." He admits that Aghoris are filling lot of space in Telugu movies. "Naga Sadhus are a unique cult and we want to prove their mettle. They're staunch devotees of Lord Vishnu and would do anything to protect his legacy," he adds.





He was fascinated with socio fantasies and doing a contemporary film which is mix of new age emotions and mystical elements. "It's a perfect film for young audience and we want to introduce them to the age old bhakti tradition and it's everlasting myths, " he points out.





He has directed a spy thriller"Devil" recently and now set for another big ticket action adventure. "We are planning a magnum opus and don't mind spending a bomb to deliver a visual feast with a divine touch," he informs.





He is planning to rope in popular star to dish out a eye pleasing saga. "We are in discussion with a big hero since our film is about a underdog who raised to the occasion and resolves a great mystery, we are aiming for pan India project, "he concludes.