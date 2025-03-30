Faria Abdullah to expand her foot print to Kollywood?

After Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela, another rising star, Faria Abdullah, is making her way to Kollywood. Known for her bold fashion choices and versatile performances, Faria is taking an exciting leap into Tamil cinema after impressing audiences with Mathu Vadalara 2, where she even showcased her singing talent.



Her Tamil debut comes with Mayil, where she stars alongside Vijay Antony. However, even before Mayil hits the screens, Faria has already bagged another major project. Jason Sanjay, son of superstar Vijay, is making his directorial debut under Lyca Productions, with Vishnu Vishal in the lead and music by Thaman.



The role was highly sought after by several top actresses, but Faria clinched the opportunity, proving that talent and timing go hand in hand. With two big projects already in her kitty, she’s not just entering Kollywood—she’s making a statement.



Will Faria Abdullah be Tamil cinema’s next breakout star? With her current momentum, she’s certainly one to watch!



