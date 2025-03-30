 Top
Home » Entertainment » Tollywood

Faria Abdullah to expand her foot print to Kollywood?

Tollywood
BVS Prakash
30 March 2025 11:22 AM IST

Her Tamil debut comes with Mayil, where she stars alongside Vijay Antony

Faria Abdullah to expand her foot print to Kollywood?
x
Faria Abdullah
After Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela, another rising star, Faria Abdullah, is making her way to Kollywood. Known for her bold fashion choices and versatile performances, Faria is taking an exciting leap into Tamil cinema after impressing audiences with Mathu Vadalara 2, where she even showcased her singing talent.

Her Tamil debut comes with Mayil, where she stars alongside Vijay Antony. However, even before Mayil hits the screens, Faria has already bagged another major project. Jason Sanjay, son of superstar Vijay, is making his directorial debut under Lyca Productions, with Vishnu Vishal in the lead and music by Thaman.

The role was highly sought after by several top actresses, but Faria clinched the opportunity, proving that talent and timing go hand in hand. With two big projects already in her kitty, she’s not just entering Kollywood—she’s making a statement.

Will Faria Abdullah be Tamil cinema’s next breakout star? With her current momentum, she’s certainly one to watch!


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Faria Abdullah Kollywood news Rashmika Mandanna 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X