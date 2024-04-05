Happy to be treated like a Telugu girl, says Mrunal Thakur

In a rare gesture, pretty actress Mrunal Thakur bowed down on stage to thank the Telugu audience for their love and affection. “I am happy that they are treating me like a Telugu girl,” she said at an event. She claimed that she loved her character ‘Indhu’ in her upcoming film ‘Family Star’. “It’s a tailor-made role for me and I am sure no one can portray Indhu like me,” she added.

From a television actor to playing prominent roles in Marathi films and Hindi films, Mrunal Thakur has come a long way and delivered two big hits in Telugu-Sita Ramam and ‘Hi Nanna’ to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood.

Mrunal Thakur is going to return to Bollywood and work with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and didn’t sign more films in Telugu. She has proved herself as an actress who can showcase varied emotions and joins the likes of Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh in Tollywood.

She has consciously avoided glam-centric roles in Telugu and trying to chalk her path.