Family Star garners Rs 4 cr on Day 2?

If leading distributors are to be believed, much-hyped ‘Family Star’ has reportedly suffered a dip in collections on day two as the film collected just Rs 4 crore plus. “It managed a meager Rs 4 cr plus on second day since there is more than 30% drop in collections,” says a distributor and adds, ‘The family entertainer has garnered over Rs 9 crores in two days but it has a long way to go in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other regions,” he adds,

Vijay Devarakonda teamed up with his ‘Geeta Govindam’ director Parasuram to recreate the magic, but he would be feeling disappointed now. “The audience aren’t turning up in theatres due to IPL matches and with Parasuram film lacking a gripping story and even the songs are not chartbusters, leaving the audience in despair ” he informs.

Of course, Vijay Devarkonda was hoping to revive his winning streak with ‘Family Star’ and promoted the film aggressively and even equated the film to his personal life, but the shoddy screenplay has dented his plans and it is slowly finding hard to woo viewers in most of the areas, he concludes.

