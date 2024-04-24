Fahadh Faasil on difference between Pushpa and Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil, the versatile actor known for his captivating performances, recently discussed the distinctive nature of his films Pushpa 2 and Aavesham. With Aavesham emerging as a blockbuster in Malayalam cinemas, Faasil is actively promoting the film and sharing intriguing insights. In a recent interview, Faasil highlighted the contrast between the two movies.





He explained that Pushpa 2 features a universal storyline that can be adapted to various settings, while Aavesham is deeply rooted in the city of Bangalore. Faasil expressed that the narrative of Pushpa: The Rise or The Rule could be transposed to any forest backdrop, whereas Aavesham is intricately linked to Bangalore, making it essential to the story's essence. He highlighted the challenges of accurately depicting the geographical and cultural aspects of a specific location, especially in commercial films like Aavesham.





He said, “Pushpa 2 boasts a universal story adaptable to any setting. But Aavesham is intrinsically tied to the city of Bangalore. Pushpa: The Rise or The Rule could be told with any forest backdrop, whereas we can’t narrate Aavesham without the Bangalore backdrop. Aavesham, though commercial movies, are very tough to make as they need to get the total geography right.”





However, it's worth noting that red-sander smuggling predominantly occurs in South Indian forests, particularly in Tirupati, making it challenging to envision a different backdrop for Pushpa. Perhaps, Sukumar, the director, didn't delve into the complete storyline of Pushpa with Fahadh Faasil. Many are commenting that since the actor doesn't know the entire story, he expressed himself in that manner. It's evident that the story of Pushpa can only be set against the backdrop of Tirupati.





More about Pushpa 2





The sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, features Allu Arjun in the lead role as Sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj. The movie is set to continue the story of Pushparaj and his endeavors, with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS hot on his trail.





Returning to the cast are actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and others reprising their roles from the first installment. Additionally, new additions to the cast include Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule boasts a considerable budget, positioning it as one of the most expensive Indian films to date. The movie has already generated significant buzz with record-breaking pre-business deals.