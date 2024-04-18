Exclusive: Vijay Devarakonda to woo Premalu heroine?

If industry sources are to be believed, hotshot Vijay Devarakonda would be romancing pretty Mamitha Bajju, who is making waves with her scintillating performance in Malayalam blockbuster ‘Premalu’, in his next movie. “Mamitha Bajju’s realistic performance and pretty looks were noticed by other language filmmakers and Telugu makers are planning to rope in Mamitha to play love interest to Vijay Devarakonda,” says a source.

Being a love story helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri, Vijay and Mamitha would be refreshing casting of sorts and it would give a fillip to the multilingual entertainer. “Vijay had won a big following in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and his teaming up with Malayalam actress would give the film the much-needed hype in Mollywood and also across India since 'Premalu' was a winner worldwide,” he adds.

If the deal comes through, Mamitha would be making her debut in Telugu and would join the list of Mallu girls like Anupama Parameswaran, Keerthy Suresh, Nivedha Thomas and Mallavika Mohanan who are doing wonders in Tollywood.

After romancing seasoned actresses like Samantha in 'Kushi' and Mrunal Thakur in 'Family Star', Vijay Devarakonda would be working with relatively newcomer in his next.