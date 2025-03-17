Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor Joins ‘RC 16’ Shoot

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently participated in the shooting of RC 16, working for two days before heading back to Mumbai. “She completed her scheduled shoot and impressed the makers. She will return at the end of March to film more scenes,” revealed a source.

Janhvi plays a village belle in this rural drama and reportedly underwent a three-day photoshoot to perfect her look and body language. “Her transformation has come out well,” the source added.

Meanwhile, actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are preparing for the next leg of RC 16’s filming, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming schedule will take them to New Delhi, where they will capture key moments across various locations in the city.

Earlier, on Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, the makers released a special poster featuring the actress in a playful and joyous mood. The elegant tribute quickly went viral, giving fans their first glimpse of her look in the film.

After completing the Mysore schedule, the team is set to move to Delhi in April to shoot crucial scenes will be filmed at iconic locations like the Parliament and Jama Masjid. “These sequences are essential to the sports-centric drama, and the team has already secured the necessary permissions,” the source added.

With filming progressing at a steady pace, RC 16 is shaping up to be an exciting cinematic spectacle.