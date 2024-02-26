Exclusive: Dil Raju to contest Parliament elections?

If reliable sources are to be believed, leading producer Dil Raju is reportedly planning to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections since both national parties Congress and BJP have been wooing him for the last few months. “Both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party members are indeed in touch with Dil Raju and asking him to contest in Lok Sabha elections this year,” says a source who adds, “In fact, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also attended the reception of Dil Raju’s kin recently but they didn’t discuss politics at that time.”With both parties trying to rope him, Dil Raju is reportedly keen to join the Saffron Party for its pan-India outlook and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He would lean towards BJP since they have a vision to transform India which would help young Indians to flourish and succeed in their chosen lives,” he points out.Among 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the national award-winning producer would prefer to contest from the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency since he was born in Narsingapally in Nizamabad. “He also built Lord Venkateswara temple in his hometown and has also formed a trust to help the poor and needy. He developed strong connections with the people of the region and is respected among locals,” he points out.Talking about his friendly nature, the source adds, “He is close to all superstars in Tollywood along with big directors. He also maintains a healthy relationship with small-time actors and directors since once he expresses his love for someone it is meant forever,” he informs.If there is some misunderstanding with someone, he would personally call the person concerned and resolve it without any ego issues. “He dislikes unnecessary controversies and likes to lead a happy life and keeps people around him happy too,” he concludes.