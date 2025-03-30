Exclusive: Allu Arjun Unwinds in the USA

Reigning superstar Allu Arjun has taken a well-deserved break before diving into his next project. The Pushpa star is currently in the United States for a couple of weeks, where he plans to explore scenic locations, indulge in local delicacies, and relax.“He had been wanting to visit the US for some time, and now that it has finally happened, he intends to make the most of it,” a source revealed.Earlier, Allu Arjun travelled to Abu Dhabi, where he visited various landmarks, including the BAPS Hindu Temple, to seek Lord Ram’s blessings. During that trip, he also met director Atlee, blending work with leisure. However, this time, his vacation is purely about unwinding and rejuvenation.The actor has been through a stressful period following the Sandhya stampede incident and the legal issues that followed. “He was in need of a short break to refresh his mind and spirit. While he had visited a few places before the Thandel event, he ultimately couldn’t attend it,” the source added.Allu Arjun has taken around eight to nine weeks off in total and is now preparing for his next big project with director Atlee. The official announcement is set for April 8—coinciding with the actor’s birthday.