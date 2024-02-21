Exclusive: 14 Reels to bankroll Balayya, Boyapati Srinu action adventure?

Although rumours have been making rounds that leading producer Allu Arvind would be making a big ticket film with Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, now it is reliably learnt that popular Telugu production house 14 Reels Entertainment would be making a film with the heady combination." Regular shooting for this film would start by October this year and 14 Reels is excited to bankroll the much awaited film in the combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati to deliver a sensational blockbuster, " says a source.Actually, 14 Reels headed by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are hoping to make a comeback of sorts with this action adventure. "These producers dished out blockbusters like Dhookudu, Sarileru Neekavvaru and Nenekodaniney with superstar Mahesh Babu and carved a niche for themselves. They made Sreekaram with Sharwanand but it failed to impress. They were waiting for another big project to regain their winning habit and found the right project now", he adds.They tasted big success with Legend starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and it turned out to be one of biggest grossers in Balakrishna' s career. "With Balakrishna and Boyapati delivering hits like Simha and Akhanda and their fourth film together is bound to create ripples in the industry, " he points out.Probably, Allu Arvind would be roping another big hero for his film to be directed by Boyapati Srinu..