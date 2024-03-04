Excited to Play a Cop after 14 Years

Hyderabad: When Gopichand heard the script of Bhema, directed by A. Harsha, he was instantly hooked on his character design. The actor says he was excited about playing a cop after a long time. “It’s not just a cop role, there’s a mystery and fantasy element to it, and that’s what fascinated me. Moreover, I am playing a cop after 14 years (after Golimaar in 2010),” he shares.

The actor says he has never done a role like the one in Bheema, which has multiple shades. “The character’s behavioural pattern was what resonated with me. Moreover, the director’s script was comprehensive — the story has comedy and sentiment.”

Ask him how different his role is from the one in Golimaar, and Gopichand replies, “I played an encounter specialist in Golimaar, but my role in Bheema is more layered. I went for a makeover — grew my hair and beard a bit to look rugged.”

In a career spanning over 20 years, Gopichand has done multiple roles but he says there’s still a lot more to be done. “We can only choose from what we get; every role is fresh because you always want to do new characters. It’s been an exciting journey, where learning is a constant process. I have had my ups and downs, and yes failures do affect me. But we re-gather ourselves and try again,” explains the Seetimaarr star.

Gopichand is not spotted often at private parties and film events. He neither socialises nor is active on social media. He says he has been following this practice for a long time. “I feel it’s nice to keep some things (like my private life) private,” he smiles.