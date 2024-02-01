If reliable sources are to be believed, the budget of seasoned star Ravi Teja movie ‘Eagle’ has reportedly touched Rs 35 crore mark and producers have to recover through theatrical and digital rights. "Producers are busy trading off areas but still few areas yet to be closed and discussions are underway,” says a source and adds, “Ravi Teja has the advantage of solo release on February 9 and he should draw sensational openings to prove his crowd pulling prowess,” he adds.

His earlier films like ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nageshwara Rao’ couldn’t set box office on fire in two Telugu states and its impact is bound to be on his next thriller. “The success and failures of previous movies of big stars are bound to impact his subsequent released and Ravi Teja has to raise to the occasion and rock the box office,” he points out

The much-hyped movie is being produced by People Media Factory who tasted success with ‘Dhamaka’ and hoping to recreate the magic with ‘Eagle’ as well. “The production house is going all out to promote the film and also got the support of Telugu Film of Commerce and it all depends on aggressive promotions this week to draw more eyeballs besides the fans of Ravi Teja,” he concludes.

Ravi Teja has to bounce back into the reckoning sooner than later since he has a hit lean patch of sorts and he has to return with a bang and silence his detractors.Eagle movie aims high, to cover Rs 35 cr budget ?