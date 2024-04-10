Dulquer too Busy to Allot Dates for Telugu Movies?

If reliable sources are to be believed, talented Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has reportedly cancelled two schedules of his Telugu film ‘Lucky Bashkar’. “He didn’t spare necessary dates for Telugu films and the producer had to defer the shoots twice. It is a cause of concern for the makers since it is a big budget flick,” says a source and adds, “Dulquer is citing prior commitments and taking time to finish his Telugu film. Recently, he even walked out of Mani Rathnam’s ‘Thug Life’ and Dulquer has to fix the date issues a bit faster,' ' he adds.

Dulquer Salmaan's other Telugu film ‘Kaantha’ being produced by Rana Daggubati has also been put on hold. “Script corrections and Dulquer dates are the reason for the delay in commencing the shooting,” he points out.

Earlier, the actor shared the first look of ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ and it is being helmed by Venky Atluri. It had Dulquer donning a different avatar in spectacles, looking directly at the camera with a serious look. The poster also had designs of a lot of 100 rupee notes stacked in the corners and lying around, as his character is seen taking a walk around the mess. Is it about a financial scam?

No doubt, Dulquer gained a fan following among Telugu after his terrific performance in ‘Mahanati’ and also won appreciation for his work in ‘Kannulu Kannulu Dhochaiyante’ to prove his versatility.