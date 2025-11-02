Dr. Rajashekar Returns, Opens Up About Health Woes

Seasoned actor Dr. Rajashekar candidly shared his thoughts on work, health, and his comeback at the launch event of the glimpse for his upcoming film Biker. Known for his intense screen presence and dedication, the veteran actor revealed that he finds it difficult to stay away from work.

“I don’t like being idle; it feels like being in jail when I have no work,” Rajashekar said with a laugh. Expressing his excitement about Biker, he added, “If the director had shown me this glimpse earlier, I would have asked for the hero’s role myself. But he showed it only after everything was done!”

Recalling an old memory from a foreign shoot, he shared, “Once, our photographer didn’t show up, so we hired a local one. He asked how long I’d been in the industry and what my next projects were. When I told him, he said, ‘You’re lucky because you have a lot of work.’ I didn’t understand it then, but later realized that being without work feels suffocating — like being locked up.”

Rajashekar also opened up about his health struggles during the pandemic. “After COVID-19, I couldn’t move properly for some time. Even though I recovered, I realized that work gives me life and energy. I’ve done around 100 films as a hero, and now I’m open to any good role that excites me,” he said.

Speaking about his new project, he added, “Many directors narrated stories, but none impressed me. Just when I was feeling low, Abhilash came to me with Biker. I really liked the story, and every day on set gave me immense satisfaction.”

The actor also revealed that he has been battling Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) for a long time. “When Abhilash asked me to speak, I hesitated because of my health condition. I was worried I might say something odd, but I still wanted to share my thoughts,” he said with a smile.

Biker, touted as India’s first motor racing film, features Sharwanand in the lead role with Malavika Nair as the female lead. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, the film is slated for release on December 6.