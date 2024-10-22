Do you know who gifted Sobhita Dhulipala’d pre wedding Kanchivaram sari

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, who were engaged about two months ago now seem to have begun their pre-wedding celebrations. Sobhita has recently completed the Godhuma Raayi ceremonial ritual in which she has permuted to her South Indian heritage and donned a beautiful pink Kanjivaram silk sari that was given to her by Naga Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi Daggubati. Sobhita looks gorgeous in the pictures and the sari, gifted by her to-be mother-in-law, is absolutely beautiful.

Sobhita's out of the world fashion was defined even further when a person who knows her personally said how important the saree is to her and how close she is with her future mother-in-law.

She comes from a rich background, so it is hardly surprising that Sobhita brought a distinctive South Indian bride with her as she carried a plate of raw turmeric. During this event, the actress was blessed by the ladies present and took part in the ceremonial pounding of the turmeric paste, what is also referred to as Pasupu Danchatam, which is performed at the start of Telugu weddings. It is said that the women from both the groom's family and bride’s family conduct this ritual together.

The couple received congratulatory messages after their engagement was revealed on August 8, 2024, which made them the center of attention since the couple was already engaged. The family of Naga Chaitanya, specifically his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, confirmed their engagement after an exclusive family event in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Sobhita was recently seen in Love, Sitara, which hit the screens on ZEE5 on September 27, 2024. In the meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is working on his upcoming film, Thandel, set in Srikakulam where he portrays the character of a fisherman. The director of the film is Chandoo Mondeti and it also features Sai Pallavi who works with Chaitanya for the second time.