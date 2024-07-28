Tollywood Distributor Bharat Bushan is new TFCC President

With the term of Dil Raju coming to an end, the members of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce conducted elections today. In the fiercely contested polls, Vizag based distributor Bharat Bushan bagged 29 votes to become the new president of apex body after defeating his rival Tagore Madhu who got just 17 votes.. "Initially we wanted to elect our president unanimously but with more members showing interest, elections became inevitable, ' says a source. While veteran producer Ashok Kumar has been elected as vice president. "44 executive committee members along with chairman of four sectors cast their vote and winners were announced," he adds.



With some members being against electing another Telangana-based distributor, the elections were held. "Even Dil Raju, the outgoing president, hails from Telangana, so this time, members wanted a distributor from Andhra region and to have a better leverage with TDP led government in Andhra Pradesh, he points out.

After many years, the clash between Andhra born and Telangana-based members has come out wide open. "Region based elections could have been avoided since the President has to address issues of both the regions," he concludes.