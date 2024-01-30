Dil Raju to release Laksh Chadalawada's Dheera in Nizam and Vizag

Dil Raju, a name synonymous with success and quality in Tollywood, is set to make his mark once again by associating with Laksh Chadalawada's upcoming film, "Dheera." Known for his astute judgment and ability to elevate the scale of a movie, Dil Raju has acquired the distribution rights for Nizam and Vizag regions, adding anticipation to the project.Laksh Chadalawada, who has delivered hits like "Valayam" and "Gangster Gangaraju," is gearing up to captivate the mass audience once more with the commercial entertainer "Dheera." The film, produced by Padmavathi Chadalavada under the banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara and presented by Chadalavada Brothers, has already generated considerable buzz with its glimpses, teaser, and trailer.Directed by Vikrant Srinivas, "Dheera" promises a gripping narrative and engaging performances. The completion of censorship formalities marks a significant step forward, and the film is scheduled for release on February 2nd under the Dil Raju brand. This collaboration has piqued the interest of the audience, raising expectations for an exciting cinematic experience.As Dil Raju adds his touch to the distribution and promotion of "Dheera," the film is poised to receive increased attention and a wider reach, setting the stage for success at the box office. Fans of Tollywood can look forward to the combination of Laksh Chadalawada's cinematic vision and Dil Raju's Midas touch, making "Dheera" a film to watch out for in the coming days.