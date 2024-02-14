Dil Raju to reclaim Telugu theatrical rights of Game Changer?

If reliable sources are to be believed, leading Telugu producer Dil Raju is reportedly planning to reclaim the Telugu theatrical rights from Zee Studios sooner than later. “Dil Raju has realized that the budget of his upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ has gone up drastically. He is trying to hold negotiations with Zee Studios to relieve Telugu theatrical rights from their Rs 350 crore(all rights inclusive deal) since he wants to release the Ram Charan and Shankar film on his own in Telugu states,” says a source.

With the big Telugu films garnering more collections in Telugu states and ‘Waltair Veerayya’ touching Rs 130 crore plus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and ‘Salaar’ also making RS 120 crore, Dil Raju wants to exploit the Telugu market for his ‘Game Changer’. “Ram Charan has a big market in Telugu states and also director Shankar is quite popular among Telugu audience with his dubbed movies like ‘Aparachitudu’ and “Indian’. Dil Raju wants to pay back some money to Zee for the Telugu version and release on his own to mint gold at the box office,” he points out.

Actually, ‘Game Changer’ starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and being helmed by sensational director Shankar has been reportedly bought for Rs 350 crore by reputed Zee Studios to release the film worldover. “The deal is fixed but Dil Raju wants to get back Telugu rights," he concludes.