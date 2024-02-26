Dil Raju to contest LS elections?

Political parties are once again on the lookout for influential persons and star campaigners to woo voters. And people from showbiz are always the first choice in this respect. We have learnt that both the Congress and the BJP have offered to field top producer Dil Raju from a Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.

Earlier, there were rumours that Dil Raju would contest the Telangana Assembly elections, but they turned out to be baseless. This time, however, the parties seem to be in earnest.

“Dil Raju is a noted personality! Apart from that, he is known to be controversy free and a well-behaved man. Moreover, his success rate is high in films, so naturally all parties want to offer him a ticket,” comments a source close to the producer.

The Congress has reportedly offered to field the producer from Nizamabad (his home town) while the BJP is pitching Zaheerabad. Representatives from both the parties have approached him to ascertain his interest, but he hasn’t given a definitive answer. “The producer is yet to decide whether he should get into politics. He’s still considering the offers,” says the source.