Dil Raju reprimands Parasuram for Family Star

Ace producer Dil Raju who is known for dishing out numerous blockbusters like ‘Sathamanam Bhavati,’ ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’ and ‘Fidaa’ has reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with director Parasuram. “With ‘Family Star’ openings failing to match his expectations, Dil Raju who is also distributing the film, called in Parasuram and expressed his unhappiness,” says a source, who adds, ‘Dil Raju has suggested some corrections to help the film to be a better watch but Parasuram stuck to his guns and went with his own screenplay which failed to impress the audience,” he adds.

He also claims that Parasuram didn’t have enough scripts on hand for some time so he just wanted to repeat the ‘Geeta Govindam’ formula where lovers are mostly loggerheads, until they understand each other. “He just used the same formula for ‘Family star’ and made Vijay and Mrunal to fight it out but the reason for their fight- thesis on his family life- was more contrived than realistic and hence thereafter their clashes turned out to be farce,” he adds.

No doubt, Dil Raju is known for delivering blockbusters with family dramas and tasted massive success with love stories too. “The improper blending of love and family has upset him a bit,” he concludes.

