Dil Raju caught in between movies and politics?

Leading producer Dil Raju is reportedly in a dilemma over plunging into full-time politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state. “He wants to serve the people in any capacity and political position will help him to extend his good work. However, he is in two minds right now about getting into the political arena forthwith,’ says a source.No doubt, he has been reportedly offered a Parliament seat by BJP and he is thinking over it. “Considering his stature in the film industry, BJP has been holding talks and willing to offer him a seat. Initially, he preferred to contest from his own district Nizamabad and later Zaheerabad. With BJP announcing candidates for these two seats in the first list, he may be given another option,” he points out.However, Dil Raju wants to spare more time for his productions and could stay away from politics for now. “He has more than 8 to 10 films on hand and he is involved in every stage from script finalization to casting and crew recruitment, so he needs more time for making films in 2024. His big ticket film ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan is already in the making and few other big ones in the pipeline. He is also president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and holds meetings regularly to resolve industry woes,” he concludes.