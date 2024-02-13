Digangana cast opposite Ashwin Babu

Digangana Suryavanshi has been paired with Ashwin Babu for a yet-to-be-titled film under director Apsar of Gandharwa fame. She has joined the shooting, which commenced recently.

“It’s a concept-based film and I am excited to be part of a young team,” she says. “When I heard the narration, I felt it was a unique story. I liked the way my character is designed and how it drives the narrative.”

Having done a handful of films in Telugu, like Seetimaarr, Hippi and Crazy Fellow, the actress says her career in the South has been consistent. “The fact that filmmakers are writing certain roles for me is validation of my work. As an actor, it gives me a huge fillip,” she adds.

Asked about her learning curve over the years in the industry, Digangana says “Trust your instincts about signing a film. Along with hard work, destiny also plays a crucial role in shaping career.”



