Did you know that Samantha was scared while watching this film?

The Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham continues to capture the hearts of audiences even in its second week. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this Malayalam film is breaking records and nearing the impressive Rs 100 crore mark. The comedy-drama has garnered immense support from Fahadh Faasil's devoted fans, turning its success into a joyful celebration.





Recently, popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also expressed her admiration for Fahadh Faasil's performance and the movie as a whole. Taking to her Instagram story on April 23, Samantha shared a poster of Aavesham and praised its unconventional madness and genre-shifting storytelling. She emphasized the importance of experiencing certain films in theaters, highlighting Aavesham as one of them. Samantha lauded Fahadh Faasil's stellar performance, describing him as "completely on steroids" and congratulated the remarkable team behind the film.





Samantha took to her Instagram story and wrote, “#Avesham was all kinds of madness, the kind of madness I love! It was made to break the rules...shifted genres from scene to scene... I was scared, I was laughing, I was scared and laughing.. Some films must be experienced in the theatre. This is one such film. One should never miss this Fahadh Faasil film, as Fafa is completely on steroids. Congratulations to this incredible team. You guys are an absolute inspiration!”





Aavesham revolves around three young individuals who encounter a conflict with senior students upon arriving in Bangalore to pursue engineering. Seeking justice, they seek the help of a local mafia figure named Ranga, setting the stage for the unfolding story.Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty.





Produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the banners Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, Aavesham boasts music and background scores by Sushin Shyam. The action-packed thriller hit theaters on April 11, 2024, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.





Meanwhile, Samantha is gearing up for a powerful return with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Samantha will portray one of the key protagonists in this thrilling spy drama intertwined with a romantic storyline set in the 1990s.