Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui do south movies only for money?





Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of India’s leading actors recently talked about why he did South Indian films. In an interview, the acclaimed actor who was last seen in Saindhav alongside Venkatesh directed by Sailesh Kolanu confessed that his entry into South cinema was driven by primarily financial reasons.It became clear later that Nawaz decided to act in movies made down south because they paid well. He also stated: "I had no clue how to speak the language, so I had to cram all my lines." However despite these challenges, there were sizable amounts of money at stake – which was a major factor behind him accepting those offers.One remarkable case that Nawaz narrated about his career was with Rajinikanth's film “Petta” directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The fact is he confessed that he acted out of money motives. “I did Petta as I was paid big bucks to be a part of the film,” he said. Even though he had no personal affiliation with his character in the movie, this was compensated through high remuneration.Also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been engaged in multiple activities within Bollywood recently. Other than this, his genuine remarks on South Indian cinema provide an unusual insight into practical decisions that might affect an actor’s career sometimes.It’s noteworthy that Nawazuddin’s true intentions regarding why he took up acting highlight financial trials and tribulations actors have to go through regardless of their ranking in the industry. This does not mean that despite having reservations, some roles do not exhibit his rare talent and versatility which are conspicuously seen in the number of films through which he has achieved fame and success.