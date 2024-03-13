Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran team up with Mari Selvaraj

Director Mari Selvaraj, known for his acclaimed films "Pariyerum Perumal" and "Maamannan," made a significant announcement on March 12 regarding his latest project. Teaming up with actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, Selvaraj revealed his upcoming film, which remains untitled as of now. This venture is a collaborative effort between Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios and Applause Entertainment, promising a compelling sports drama that is set to commence shooting soon.Described as a tale of resilience and courage, the film centers around a man who defies fate to pursue his dreams, choosing the path of sportsmanship over violence and strife.Expressing his excitement about the project, director Mari Selvaraj took to social media, stating, "Starting my fifth film with a bang! Overwhelmed to be teaming up once again with @beemji Anna and @NeelamStudios_. Excited to collaborate with @ApplauseSocial and my dear friend @Tisaditi."Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand from Neelam Studios also shared their enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing their commitment to meaningful storytelling. Mari Selvaraj further elaborated on his collaboration with Pa Ranjith, highlighting the significance of their partnership in his cinematic journey.Moreover, Selvaraj expressed gratitude towards Aditi Anand, acknowledging her unwavering support and friendship throughout his career. He revealed that the film would delve into the raw essence of sportsmanship, particularly focusing on the traditional sport of Kabaddi. With Dhruv Vikram's involvement, Selvaraj anticipates bringing diverse perspectives to the narrative, making it a significant milestone for everyone involved.Reports suggest that the untitled film may be a biopic based on the life of Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan. Dhruv Vikram has undergone rigorous training to portray the character of a Kabaddi player convincingly.