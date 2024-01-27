Dhanush to work with another Telugu director?

Young director Sudheer Varma who had delivered hits like ‘Swamy Ra Ra’ and ‘Kesava’ is readying an exciting script for Tamil star Dhanush. “He is penning a gripping and engaging entertainer for Dhanush since he can slip into all kinds of roles with ease,” says a source and adds, “Dhanush would be meeting the director soon since the actor is going to be in Hyderabad for his film with director Sekhar Kammula and the meeting is likely to happen,” he adds.

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments would be bankrolling the project since they have good regard for Sudheer Varma. “They share a good rapport and they want Dhanush since it is a multi-layered script and demands a talented actor with star status,” he points out. Sithara Entertainments has worked with Dhanush in ‘Sir’ and tasted big success in both Telugu and Tamil languages. “Dhanush has a lot of trust in this reputed banner and he could work with them again if they find the right script,” he informs.

Actually, the national award-winning actor is looking to work with Telugu directors these days. After Venky Atluri, he started working with another talented Telugu director Sekhar Kammula for a big-ticket entertainer. “Dhanush wants to expand his market among Telugu viewers and could do more films with Telugu makers,” he concludes.