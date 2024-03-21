Dhanush to Play Ilaiyaraaja on Screen

Exciting news for fans eagerly anticipating Dhanush's upcoming project! The official title and poster for the highly anticipated biopic of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja have been unveiled. Titled 'Ilaiyaraaja', the film stars Dhanush portraying the musical genius in a captivating narrative of his life.





The newly revealed poster depicts a young man holding a harmonium against the backdrop of old Madras, evoking a sense of nostalgia and offering a glimpse into the untold beginnings of the iconic musician. Accompanied by the tagline 'The King of Music', the poster sets the stage for an immersive journey into Ilaiyaraaja's illustrious career.





Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the biographical film promises to chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey spanning over five decades, during which he composed approximately 7,000 melodious pieces across various languages. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the legend's life story unfold on the silver screen.





At the poster launch event held at the Leela Palace in Chennai, Dhanush expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to portray the revered musician. As an ardent fan of Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush shared his long-standing dream of portraying the musical maestro on screen, alongside his aspiration to depict superstar Rajinikanth in a future project. With 'Ilaiyaraaja', one of these dreams has now become a reality, much to Dhanush's honor and excitement.