Devara: New still of Jr NTR from sets goes viral

NTR, the epitome of mass appeal, is gearing up to dazzle audiences with his most electrifying performance yet in the highly anticipated action-packed drama, "Devara," helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva. Joined by the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and the versatile Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role, "Devara" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza like no other. Set to be released in two parts, with the first installment, "Devara Part 1," hitting theaters worldwide on October 10th, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.The excitement surrounding "Devara" reached a fever pitch as the team recently embarked on a new schedule in the scenic locales of Goa. Capturing the essence of the film's vibrant energy, a working still from the sets was unveiled, showcasing NTR exuding charisma alongside Raju Sundaram and Koratala Siva. Presently, a montage song featuring NTR is being filmed under the skilled choreography of Raju Sundaram, promising viewers a visual treat against the backdrop of Goa's breathtaking vistas.In a testament to its soaring anticipation, the previously released glimpse of "Devara Part 1" shattered records to become the most-watched glimpse in Indian cinema history. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain, and other distinguished actors."Devara" is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K. With music by the sensational composer Anirudh Ravichander, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and cinematography by Ratnavelu, "Devara" promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, meticulously crafted under the visionary production design of Sabu Cyril.