Exclusive: Jr NTR Devara Hindi Rights Strikes Gold

Contrary to rumours that superstar Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ has been sold for Rs 45 crores, a source from Mumbai rubbishes those reports and claims that action adventure has struck a fancy deal. “It was sold for over Rs 60 crores and it was mutually agreed upon by the producers of ‘Devara’ and Hindi distributors. It is one of the highest rates for a Telugu actor in recent times,” he adds.

He claims that Rs 45 crore price was as old as hills but later it was escalated to match up with rising popularity of Jr NTR across India and his debut in Bollywood with ‘War 2' as well.

He also hails NTR's decision to move to Bollywood. "NTR is a great actor and dancer and the timing of his Bollywood entry is perfect since he just needs to consolidate his Hindi film viewers base which he has earned in the last two decades," points out Hindi distributor, who claims that the scion of Nandamuri family has a good following among Hindi viewers. "Most of his Telugu movies were dubbed in Hindi and each film rocked viewership ratings on Hindi channels. He wowed Hindi viewers with his anger-driven roles and excellent dancing skills in varied movies," he adds.No doubt, his last release 'RRR' made waves among Hindi film viewers across India and got him much-needed mileage and recognition. "NTR was very popular among Hindi film viewers much before 'RRR' because Hindi distributors used to buy his movies and make good money on Hindi channels."