Jr NTR, Janhvi, Saif on IMDb Popular Indian Celebs List

In this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, the cast of Devara: Part 1 is trending. Janhvi Kapoor holds the 4th position, followed by N.T. Rama Rao Jr. at 6th. Antagonist Saif Ali Khan also joins the list, landing in the 31st spot.





Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is ranked 8th, while her co-star Rajkummar Rao is at 27th, due to the buzz surrounding the release of their film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video this week. Ananya Pandey holds the 14th position for CTRL, following its OTT premiere.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.









