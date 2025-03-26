Deepika Padukone on Balancing Motherhood and Career: 'Still Figuring It Out'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently opened up about juggling motherhood and work at a Forbes event in Abu Dhabi. The actress, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Dua, with husband Ranveer Singh, shared how becoming a mother will naturally shape her film choices.Speaking at the event, Deepika said, "Motherhood has been such an incredible journey that, even if not consciously, it will subconsciously influence the kind of films and roles I take on. That said, I have always been mindful and selective about my choices, even before becoming a mother."She also spoke candidly about adjusting to her new role while maintaining her career. "Right now, my focus is on managing my time—being a mother, a new mother, while also getting back to work. I know there are many incredible women here who could share their wisdom, but for me, it's about balancing my daughter’s life and my professional commitments without guilt. I'm not struggling with it, but I’m still figuring it out."Deepika revealed that motherhood has reshaped her priorities, admitting that even her last Google search was related to parenting. "It was probably something like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up?’ Dua is always on my mind," she said.On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD. While she has yet to announce a new project after welcoming Dua, she is set to appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and the Bollywood adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.