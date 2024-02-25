Deepika, Jhanvi, Mrunal to set Tollywood screens on fire

With B-town diva Jhanvi Kapoor signing not one but two movies in Telugu, it looks like Telugu filmmakers' fascination for Hindi heroines is here to stay. She is sharing screen space with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’ and all set to romance reigning star Ram Charan in his upcoming film with Buchi Babu Sana. “It is true that some top Bollywood actresses are headlining Telugu films these days,” says producer Vishnuvardhan Induri, who brought in Kangana Ranaut for ‘Thalaavi’ and Vidya Balan for ‘NTR Kathanayakudu”.If reigning Hindi actress Deepika Padukone is doing ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, Kiara Advani is romancing Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer,’ while Mrunal Thakur proved her acting mettle in films like ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’. Alia Bhat was seen in Rajamouli's 'RRR' and B-town siren Norah Fatehi honing her Telugu speaking skills for her upcoming Telugu film 'Matka'. “The casting depends on the massive scale and reach of their pet projects. If they are looking for a pan-India appeal, a top-rung Hindi actress would be a big value addition. For instance, if I am watching a Malayalam film, I would watch it with more interest, if I find a familiar Telugu actor in it. Hence, to make North viewers own our movies, Telugu filmmakers are signing up Hindi actresses. Their popularity is bound to give a fillip to our big ticket movies,” he adds.However, young director Hanu Raghuvapudi introduced B-town diva Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’ since he was looking for a girl who fits into the role of a princess. “I was looking for a gorgeous looking girl who is also a good performer, so I found Mrunal Thakur ideal for the role. She matched strides with ace performer Dulquer Salmaan and proved my choice right with a sterling performance. I am quite happy that she is doing more Telugu films now,” says director Hanu Raghavapudi who always introduced non-Telugu girls like Lavanya Tripathi and Mehreen Pirzada in his movies like ‘Andala Rakshasi’ and ‘Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha’ respectively."Irrespective of languages, I look for new faces for my love stories and accordingly choose girls from different places. I am also happy that Telugu girls like Sreeleela and Vaihnavi are doing well in Telugu now, a good sign indeed,” he points out.On strict demands put up by Bollywood divas like traveling with their 7 to 8 member team like chef, trainer along with stylist and designer, producer A M Ratham, explains, “'We have to be transparent while making agreements with them. If both actor-producers follow the terms, there will be no issues. I have roped in Norah Fatehi for my film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu' since it is a pan-India film. More Bollywood actresses will come to town in the days to come, since Telugu films have turned multilingual,’’ he points out.