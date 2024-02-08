I want to be an entertainer, says Sangeeth Shoban

Actor Sangeeth Shoban, who rose to fame with MAD, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, is currently busy lining up the next set of films in his career. The budding actor, who is the younger son of late director Shoban, who is popularly known for making Varsham with Prabhas, is undoubtedly one of the most promising young actors in Telugu cinema right now.

Sangeeth is not a new face to the Telugu audiences. He was part of projects like Prema Vimaanam, Oka Family Story, The Baker and The Beauty among others. But it was his character called DD in MAD that took Sangeeth into every Telugu household. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sangeeth shares insights into life after MAD, his lineup of films, his favourites in cinema, his love for Hyderabad and a lot more. Read on!

Hi, Sangeeth! So tell me how life is after MAD?

Hi! Life is better after MAD. The film did open the doors to explore cinema in the best possible way. When compared to the previous projects I have done, people know me a lot more now. The film has done so well that the number of people who recognise me now is bigger in number.

How did MAD come to you?

So Vamsi Anna, the producer of the film whom we all fondly call Anna, spoke to my brother Santosh regarding the project and asked me to come down to the office one day for the same film. The team thought I would be the perfect choice to play the character of DD. Initially, when they told me that it was going to have other actors as well and that it would have three heroes, I was a little sceptical about it. But once I sat for narration I was into the story in less than 10 minutes and was laughing my heart out. That is when I decided that I was doing the film.

So what is your plan now? Have you signed any films yet?

I have been sitting for narrations and listening to a lot of stories. I have not finalised anything yet as I want to take this slow and not in a hurry. There are stories that I have liked but will take time to finalise.



