I want to be an entertainer, says Sangeeth Shoban
Actor Sangeeth Shoban, who rose to fame with MAD, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, is currently busy lining up the next set of films in his career. The budding actor, who is the younger son of late director Shoban, who is popularly known for making Varsham with Prabhas, is undoubtedly one of the most promising young actors in Telugu cinema right now.
Sangeeth is not a new face to the Telugu audiences. He was part of projects like Prema Vimaanam, Oka Family Story, The Baker and The Beauty among others. But it was his character called DD in MAD that took Sangeeth into every Telugu household. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sangeeth shares insights into life after MAD, his lineup of films, his favourites in cinema, his love for Hyderabad and a lot more. Read on!
Hi, Sangeeth! So tell me how life is after MAD?
Hi! Life is better after MAD. The film did open the doors to explore cinema in the best possible way. When compared to the previous projects I have done, people know me a lot more now. The film has done so well that the number of people who recognise me now is bigger in number.
How did MAD come to you?
So Vamsi Anna, the producer of the film whom we all fondly call Anna, spoke to my brother Santosh regarding the project and asked me to come down to the office one day for the same film. The team thought I would be the perfect choice to play the character of DD. Initially, when they told me that it was going to have other actors as well and that it would have three heroes, I was a little sceptical about it. But once I sat for narration I was into the story in less than 10 minutes and was laughing my heart out. That is when I decided that I was doing the film.
So what is your plan now? Have you signed any films yet?
I have been sitting for narrations and listening to a lot of stories. I have not finalised anything yet as I want to take this slow and not in a hurry. There are stories that I have liked but will take time to finalise.
What was your mom's response after watching?
She liked the film. She is like 'Ok. It's a hit.' I could see the happiness and sigh of relief both at the same time on her face. She is a super cool mom. I and my brother have grown in size but she gives her bear hugs now. She always encouraged us to do what we wanted to. She made sure we studied and also helped us follow our passion.
Being the children of Shoban, are you and Santosh always under the pressure to live up to the expectations that people in the industry would have on you both?
Not at all. My dad was a director. We are actors and are under no pressure at all. There is cinema in the genes and all we agree with is that.
Tell me about Santosh. How your is bonding with him? Do you both discuss work at home?
My bonding with my brother grew stronger during the COVID time. We both were so busy studying that when he studied in some other State, I was home and then vice versa. By the time I finished my studies, Santosh already started acting in films. Somebody has to run the show. So he took the responsibility for the family. He has done good films but for multiple reasons, those films did not work at the box office. There were days when even I was unsure of the scripts he was choosing and why but only later it is that I learn that he was doing it out of responsibility towards what he is responsible for. We don't discuss work at home. We discuss cinema.
As an actor, where do you want to see yourself in the next few years?
I want to be an entertainer. Someone who wants to make audiences come to the theatres to watch my performance. I want to do more comic roles. I want audiences to walk into the theatres with the confidence of knowing that they are in for a laughter riot. I want to explore different genres as well but comedy is where my heart is.
Tell me what you like about Hyderabad and what this city is to you?
Hyderabad is home. I do not travel much. I ask my friends to come to Hyderabad because I don't feel like leaving this city. A lot of my friends also don't feel like going back to their places. Hyderabad is a city that does not sleep. You get food literally 24x7. Hyderabad is beyond home.