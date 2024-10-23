Prabhas expanding his fan base with hard work, says M S Raju

Reigning star Prabhas who turns 45 years old today, is riding high on charisma and popularity. His fan base is expanding worldwide. His last release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was a sensational blockbuster. He has a few big films like ‘Fauji ‘ and ‘Spirit’ in the pipeline. “Prabhas banks on his directors and gives them some free hand which is reflected in more blockbusters in his career. For instance, he completely trusted talented director Nag Ashwin in ‘Kalki’ and rubbished all ‘limited screen time’ talk. He just blended into the science-fiction story and it worked wonders and fetched him more fans. He is bound to take center stage in the Kalki sequel,” he adds.

Veteran producer M S Raju gave him his maiden blockbuster in Tollywood with ‘Varsham’ in 2004. “He played a lover boy in ‘Varsham’ and also showcased his fiery side and found his moorings. He followed it up with S S Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi and became a sought-after-action star. He is one of the few heroes whose transition from lover boy to action hero was smooth sailing. His good looks and physique are his strength,” informs Raju.

Of course, his well-built personality helped him to pull off an invincible warrior role in the ‘Baahubali’ series and become a pan-India star. “No doubt, Prabhas career can split into before and after the Baahubali franchise. His warrior role catapulted him to the next, next level to be hailed as a pan-India hero. He immediately did a Hindi film like ‘Saaho’. Surely, his market has expanded dramatically across India and the world as far as Japan. Producers are willing to bet big money on him since he has attained an indisputable larger-than-life image and had good directors like Prashanth Neel to take it forward with ‘Salaar 2’, he informs.

Is not difficult to carry on this larger-than-image since it demands great scripts to justify such roles, he adds, “He has films with talented directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Hanu Raghavapudi who will ensure that his films will enthrall his legion of fans and the general viewers. By etching powerful characters backed up by unique stories they are going to safeguard his hard-earned image," he adds.

Equating his meteoric rise to his good heart and friendly demeanor, Raju concludes, "I don't believe such things but in the case of Prabhas I think such things work. He has earned goodwill for his hard work, professionalism, and friendly nature and it is reflected in his huge success. Good thoughts generate positive vibes and attract positive people and outcomes. I have begun to partially accept this universal myth," he concludes.