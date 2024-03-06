Comedy movies turning out to be a laughing stock
With the much-hyped comedy movies ‘Sundaram Master’ and ‘Chari 111’ sinking without a trace at the box office last week, it looks like comedy movies are going to find it hard to sustain in Tollywood. Admitting the same, producer Bandla Ganesh, who made the comic caper 'Badshah' with Jr NTR, says "It has been quite bad for comedy movies in the last two years barring a few. At one point, many producers and distributors considered laugh riots a safe bet, and many star comedians turned heroes to make a fast buck. But now, at least for the moment, comedy flicks have hit a roadblock for sure,” Ganesh points out.
Indeed, some comedy heroes such as Sunil, Allari Naresh, Sapthagiri, Srinivas Reddy, Dhanraj, Priyadarshi and Shakalaka Shankar had their share of hits and flops as well. “It is a bleak situation. While I don’t want to take names, it is clear as daylight that now-a-days even a Rs-2-3-crore movie with a comedy hero has turned out to be a risky proposition,” adds Ganesh.
Actually, lacklustre plots and an overdose of spoof besides slapstick humour are set to kill Tollywood’s comedy genre, once hailed as the goose that laid golden eggs. Barring some money-spinners like 'F2, 'Samajavaragamana’ 'Brochevarevarura', the industry has unfortunately witnessed too many duds such like ‘Bootcut Balaraju', "Changure Bangaru Raj;, and previously 'Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, ‘Vajra Kavacha’, ‘Silly Fellows’, ‘Nene Khedi No 1, ‘Bhagya Nagar Veedhullo Gamathu and ‘Three Monkeys,’ which even went on to dent the ratings of comedy flicks.
Indeed, some comedy heroes such as Sunil, Allari Naresh, Sapthagiri, Srinivas Reddy, Dhanraj, Priyadarshi and Shakalaka Shankar had their share of hits and flops as well. “It is a bleak situation. While I don’t want to take names, it is clear as daylight that now-a-days even a Rs-2-3-crore movie with a comedy hero has turned out to be a risky proposition,” adds Ganesh.
Actually, lacklustre plots and an overdose of spoof besides slapstick humour are set to kill Tollywood’s comedy genre, once hailed as the goose that laid golden eggs. Barring some money-spinners like 'F2, 'Samajavaragamana’ 'Brochevarevarura', the industry has unfortunately witnessed too many duds such like ‘Bootcut Balaraju', "Changure Bangaru Raj;, and previously 'Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, ‘Vajra Kavacha’, ‘Silly Fellows’, ‘Nene Khedi No 1, ‘Bhagya Nagar Veedhullo Gamathu and ‘Three Monkeys,’ which even went on to dent the ratings of comedy flicks.
"Comic capers ride on comic timing which is missing in many comedy movies these days,’ says director Hemanth Madhukar, who says that directors who are churning out comedies have to work as a team. “Directors like Jandhyala, Srinu Vaitla and EVV Satyanarayana were adept in dishing out rib ticklers since they had a good writing team who jelled with directors, but no such strong bonding nowadays,” he adds.
He also says, “Instagram reels, memes and trolls on social media and Zabardast kind of comedy shows have dented the comedy genre. Hencc, it is a big challenge for comedy filmmakers to come up with unique rib-tickling plots these days. However, the comedy genre is a safe bet in Tollywood since Telugu audiences love to watch healthy rib-ticklers and it is bound to make a comeback,” he informs.
He claims that actors like Sree Vishnu who tasted success with ‘Samajavaragamana’ have flair for comedy. “After Ravi Teja, it is Sree Vishnu who perfectly fits into laugh-riots with his unique mannerisms and dialogue delivery. We need more such actors to change the tide,” says Hemanth who also praised Naveen Polishetty for his flair for comedy in the successful ‘Jathirathnalu’.
Eventually, filmmakers who are known for laugh riots have come to work with bigger stars and deliver action movies. If Anil Ravipudi helmed "Bhagavanth Kesari", director Maruthi is doing a big film ‘Rajasaab’ with Prabhas. “They have to move up the ladder,” concludes Bandla Ganesh.
Next Story