CM Revanth urged to revive Film Development Corporation

Telugu film industry bigwigs are gearing up to request Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to revive Telangana State Film Development Corporation Limited to help the industry in many ways. “FDC has almost become defunct in the last few years,” says an industry bigwig who adds, “The corporation chairman plays an important role in the relationship between the Telugu film industry and state government and amicably resolves issues.”The corporation would receive Rs 80 to 100 crore funds from the government and it has to be utilized stringently and methodically. “FDC used to give cash subsidies to content-driven films and conducted the International Children’s Film Festival grandly which enhanced our industry worldwide. They are also responsible for organising Nandi state awards which are now renamed as Gadar awards every year. It would be celebrated like a festival by the film fraternity,” he informs.He further claims that the single-window system will also become more ‘active’ if the FDC decides nominal rates for shootings at government spots like parks, roads, and dams since they are expensive right now. “We wish a robust single window permission since we are facing a lot of difficulties with local police at various spots and also seek protection from police for our actors and crew during shooting in far-off places,” he points out.Mr Giridhar Reddy has been appointed as chairman of Telangana State Film Development Corporation but he has not taken the oath yet. “He is expected to assume the office of chairman after the model code of conduct ends. We wish he will resolve all our long pending woes and put the industry back on track,’ he concludes.