‘Chiru Sir’s Eye for Detail Is Inspiring’

Hyderabad: After roping in Trisha and Surbhi Puranik, director Mallidi Vassishta has made more additions to the cast of his upcoming film, Vishwambara, starring Chiranjeevi. Esha Chawla is now part of the happening project.

The director chose her on the basis of her earlier performances and also felt casting a fresh face like hers would add to the appeal of the socio-fantasy drama.

“I have been shooting for the film for over 15 days,” says Esha. “I am a huge fan of Chiru Sir and I have watched several of his films. Working with him has been a wonderful experience. Initially, I was a bit nervous about striking up a conversation, but he made me comfortable. His eye for detail is inspiring, he observes everything in the frame and it’s been a learning experience for me.”

Known for her roles in films like Prema Kavali, Poola Rangadu, and Jump Jilani, Esha is trying to stage a comeback in Tollywood after seven years. She feels this film is a great opportunity for her to impress the Telugu audience after a long time. “I always wanted to be part of a happening industry like Tollywood. I have done several films here and I believe Vishwambara will lead to more films,” she asserts.

She is playing a pivotal role in the socio-fantasy drama but is tight-lipped about her part.

“It’s an intense role and the way my character is written is fascinating and drives the film’s narrative. I will be seen in a traditional role and I just couldn’t ask for a better part,” the actress shares.