Chiru Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi marked his Diwali celebrations with a star-studded celebration alongside his close friends and family. The actor took to X to share his delight in celebrating Diwali with fellow actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and his co-star Nayanthara.

"Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, @iamnagarjuna , @VenkyMama and my co-star #Nayanthara, along with our families 🤗✨," he wrote on X.

“Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright,” Chiranjeevi wrote, along with sharing pictures of the gathering.





The actor had, earlier today, released a new poster of his upcoming movie Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, in which Nayanthara will play the female lead. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is scheduled for a grand release during Sankranthi 2026. Nayanthara plays the female lead.