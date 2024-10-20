Chiranjeevi 'Vishwambara’ to have Satya comedy track

If reliable sources are to be believed, comedian Satya has reportedly shot some comedy scenes in much-hyped ‘Vishwambhara’ featuring megastar Chiranjeevi. “Satya has done some rib-tickling comedy scenes and dialogues in the movie and they are going to leave audience in splits, ‘says a source and adds, ‘Being a socio-fantasy, the magnum opus had some space to add entertainment quotient and Satya who is most happening star comedian would be providing some relief,” he adds.Earlier, comedy kings like Brahmanandam, M S Narayana, and Vennela Kishore managed to draw more applause than heroes in some of their movies. Now, it is the turn of young comedian Satya to make his presence felt in his latest release 'Mathu Vadalara 2'. "No doubt, Satya stole the show with his comic one-liners and unique mannerisms and has become the flavor of the season," adds the source. He claims that Satya would be roped in by other producers since few distributors are insisting for his comedy and few ongoing films could have his comedy track to cash in on his popularity. "He will be doing comedy in another big star movie and discussions are underway, " he adds.He also claims that probably by now, few producers would have reached him to cast him as a ‘hero’ in the films since the laugh-riot has set cash registers ringing in two Telugu states. “He may soon turn a protagonist and is surely grabbing plum comic roles too,” he concludes.