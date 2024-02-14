Chiranjeevi Valentine’s Day Plan With Wife Surekha

Megastar Chiranjeevi is taking a small break to spend some time with his wife Surekha. “I am off to the US with my better half Surekha. Will resume shooting of Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course, Happy Valentine's Day to all!!,” he wrote on his social media handle today.

Right now, the 68-year-old actor is doing a socio fantasy with young director Vassishta to regain his winning habit after his last film ‘Bholaa Shankar’ failed to impress the audience. He is going to share screen space with pretty actress Trisha in this magnum opus which also will be having glam queen Anushka Shetty in a key role.

The announcement of Trisha’s involvement in 'Vishwambhara' marks a significant development, solidifying her reunion with Chiranjeevi after a hiatus of 17 years since their last collaboration in the 2006 film, Stalin. This combination adds an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating this dynamic duo’s return to the big screen.