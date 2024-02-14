Top
Home » Entertainment »Tollywood

Chiranjeevi Valentine’s Day Plan With Wife Surekha

Tollywood
BVS Prakash
14 Feb 2024 11:19 AM GMT
Chiranjeevi Valentine’s Day Plan With Wife Surekha
x
Chiranjeevi Valentine’s Day Plan With Wife Surekha


Megastar Chiranjeevi is taking a small break to spend some time with his wife Surekha. “I am off to the US with my better half Surekha. Will resume shooting of Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course, Happy Valentine's Day to all!!,” he wrote on his social media handle today.

Right now, the 68-year-old actor is doing a socio fantasy with young director Vassishta to regain his winning habit after his last film ‘Bholaa Shankar’ failed to impress the audience. He is going to share screen space with pretty actress Trisha in this magnum opus which also will be having glam queen Anushka Shetty in a key role.

The announcement of Trisha’s involvement in 'Vishwambhara' marks a significant development, solidifying her reunion with Chiranjeevi after a hiatus of 17 years since their last collaboration in the 2006 film, Stalin. This combination adds an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating this dynamic duo’s return to the big screen.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Megastar Chiranjeevi wife Surekha 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X